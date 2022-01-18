WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine: Russia looking for pretext to escalate tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the need to prepare a preventive package of sanctions against Russia, during his meeting with a group of the US senators in Kyiv.
Ukraine: Russia looking for pretext to escalate tensions
Informing the delegation about the security situation on the borders of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the need to prepare a preventive package of sanctions against Russia. / Reuters
January 18, 2022

Ukraine’s president has said that Russia is looking for excuses to increase tensions under the guise of protecting Russian citizens by continuing to issue passports to the public in the "temporarily occupied territories" of Ukraine. 

Volodymyr Zelensky met in the capital Kyiv with a delegation of US senators including Amy Klobuchar, Robert Portman, Chris Murphy, Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Blumenthal and Roger Wicker, according to a statement from the Ukrainian presidency.

During the meeting, he thanked the US Congress for its solidarity with the Ukrainian people as his country faces security challenges.

Informing the delegation about the security situation on the borders of Ukraine, Zelensky stressed the need to prepare a preventive package of sanctions against Russia.

The US senators also expressed their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, stressing that the country has the right to independently choose ways to ensure its own security.

READ MORE: Kiev: Putin wants to destroy Ukraine

Tensions intensified

Russia, Ukraine and NATO have stepped up military exercises as tensions have intensified in recent weeks, with Kyiv openly accusing Moscow of planning an invasion.

Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula in February 2014, with President Vladimir Putin formally dividing the region into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation the following month.

Turkiye and the US as well as the UN General Assembly view the annexation as illegal. 

According to the UN, fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region has seen more than 13,000 people killed since 2014.

The region is one of several sources of friction between Russia and Ukraine.

READ MORE: New satellite images reveal Russia continues to amass troops near Ukraine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us