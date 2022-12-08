Putin: Russia considers nuclear weapons as tool for deterrence

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the threat of nuclear war is on the rise. He said the West is treating Russia like a second-class citizen that has no right to exist. The Russian leader says his country's nuclear arsenal was ‘not a factor provoking an escalation of conflicts, but a factor of deterrence’. Iryna Matviyishyn from The Kyiv Independent unpacks the message the Russian leader is trying to convey to the international community. #Nuclearwar #Ukraine #Russia