December 8, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Afghan Taliban carries out first public execution since takeover
The Taliban administration has put to death a man accused of murder in western Afghanistan in the first officially confirmed public execution since the group took over the country last year. Thomas Johnson from the Naval Postgraduate School discusses what message the Taliban is sending through this public execution. #Taliban #Afghanistan #Execution
Afghan Taliban carries out first public execution since takeover
Explore