Xi Jinping visits Saudi Arabia amid strained relations with US

President Xi Jinping is in Saudi Arabia for the first time since 2016. The warming of ties between Riyadh and Beijing comes amid strained relations with Saudi Arabia's traditional ally, the US. Axel Berkofsky from the Italian Institute for International Political Studies discusses whether the strained ties between Washington and Beijing is an opportunity for China to increase its foothold in the Middle East. #XiJinping #SaudiArabia #Biden