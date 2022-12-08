Is Sweden's school ban restricting religious freedom?

Sweden is banning religious schools, as a new bill prevents private religious schools from expanding. But it appears the law has only targeted Islamic institutions. Is this move Islamophobic, or does the government have a right to protect its so-called 'democratic values’? Guests: Omar Makram Podcaster Ahammed Hussain Spokesperson for Muslim Public Affairs Committee UK Enes Bayrakli Associate Professor at the Turkish-German University