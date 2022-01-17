WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian threatens to set himself on fire over Israeli eviction order
Israeli authorities seek to evict house and plant nursery in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood where a man threatened to set himself and his family on fire.
Palestinian threatens to set himself on fire over Israeli eviction order
Israeli forces managed to vacate the nursery plant by force, and sought to evacuate the house, but Mahmoud climbed to the roof of the house and threatened to set himself and his family ablaze in the event of eviction. / AA
January 17, 2022

A Palestinian has threatened to set himself and his family on fire in protest of an Israeli eviction order.

“We will not leave here, either we die or we live," a fuming Mahmoud shouted as he carried a container of gasoline on Monday.

"The (Israeli) municipality wants to remove a family from their home in order to set up schools. Who are the schools for? Schools for them, for the Jews," he explained.

"Whoever approaches, I will burn the house which is full of gas pipes, and I will bomb the house with whoever inside," he warned.

Some young men who were among the family's friends poured gasoline on the roof of the house.

Israeli municipal authorities issued an order to expel Mahmoud al-Salihiya and his family from their house and a plant nursery in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood to build a school in their place.

READ MORE:Palestinians reject Israel court compromise on Sheikh Jarrah evictions

Dozens of homes threatened

Years-long attempts by the family to have the order revoked have failed.

Israeli forces on Monday managed to vacate the nursery plant by force, and sought to evacuate the house, but Mahmoud climbed to the roof of the house and threatened to set himself and his family ablaze in the event of eviction.

The house is located near dozens of homes threatened with eviction, which the Israeli Supreme Court has not yet issued a verdict regarding Israeli settlers’ request to evict Palestinian families.

READ MORE: Israel's new plan: Build a ring of settlements and go deeper into Palestine

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us