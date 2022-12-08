December 8, 2022
Iran executes first prisoner convicted during nationwide protests
Iran has executed the first prisoner known to be convicted for an alleged crime stemming from ongoing nationwide protests. Local media in Tehran say the person was convicted of injuring a security guard with a long knife, and closing off a street in the capital. Camelia Entekhabifard, editor in chief of the Independent Persian weighs in. #Iran #MohsenShekari #Protests
