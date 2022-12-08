Wirecard: Former executives' trial starts in biggest German fraud scandal

The trial of Wirecard's former CEO, Markus Braun, has begun in Munich - two years after the company's collapse led to the biggest fraud enquiry in Germany since the Second World War. Prosecutors have charged Braun and two other former employees with false accounting and misleading investors and creditors. He could be jailed for up to 15 years if found guilty. Jurgen Todenhofer, former Member of German Bundestag unpacks how huge this scandal is.