WORLD
3 MIN READ
US warns North Korea to cease 'unlawful' missile launches
Pyongyang has conducted a string of weapons tests, including hypersonic missiles, as leader Kim Jong-un pursues his avowed goal of further strengthening the military.
US warns North Korea to cease 'unlawful' missile launches
US special representative on North Korea, Sung Kim has "expressed concern" about the missile launches. / AP
January 17, 2022

The United States has called on North Korea to "cease its unlawful and destabilising activities," after Pyongyang fired two suspected ballistic missiles in its fourth weapons test this month.

In a call with South Korean and Japanese officials on Monday, the US special representative on North Korea, Sung Kim "expressed concern" about the missile launches.

Kim urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue "without preconditions," a statement from spokesman Ned Price said.

He also "reaffirmed the US commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, as well as its ironclad commitment to the defence of its allies," South Korea and Japan.

Two suspected "short-range ballistic missiles" were fired east from an airport in Pyongyang early on Monday, the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, with Japan also confirming the launch.

Fired just before 9 am local (0000 GMT), they flew 380 kilometres (around 240 miles) at an altitude of 42 km, the JCS added.

READ MORE: North Korea confirms railway-borne missile test amid US tension

Frequent tests

Despite biting international sanctions, Pyongyang has conducted a string of weapons tests this year, including hypersonic missiles, as leader Kim Jong-un pursues his avowed goal of further strengthening the military.

The frequent and varied tests this year indicate North Korea "is trying to improve its technology and operational capability in terms of covert actions", Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters.

Pyongyang said it successfully tested hypersonic gliding missiles on January 5 and January 11, with the second launch personally supervised by Kim.

Reeling economically from a self-imposed coronavirus blockade, impoverished North Korea has not responded to Washington's offers of talks.

READ MORE: North Korea fires fresh missiles in its third weapons test this year

Fresh US sanctions

The United States last week imposed fresh sanctions on five North Koreans connected to the country's ballistic missile programmes, prompting an angry reaction from Pyongyang.

A North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman described the move as a "provocation", according to state news agency KCNA.

If "the US adopts such a confrontational stance, the DPRK will be forced to take stronger and certain reaction to it," the spokesman said hours before Pyongyang fired off two train-launched missiles on Friday.

Analysts said the Monday test also appeared to be an attempt to send the United States a message.

READ MORE: North Korea launches possible ballistic missile into sea

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us