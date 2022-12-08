December 8, 2022
Chinese President Xi visits Saudi Arabia to boost ties
China's President Xi Jinping has hailed a new era in diplomacy with Saudi Arabia after the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement to boost relations. President Xi is in the middle of a three days trip to Saudi Arabia - his first time there in 6 years. A trip that's being closely monitored by the United States. Shoaib Hasan has the story.
