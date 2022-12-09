WORLD
1 MIN READ
One on One - Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has pushed the Nordic countries to abandon their long-standing policy of non-alignment and apply for NATO. Finland is one of the Nordic countries with security concerns seeking the military alliance. Türkiye, as a NATO member, said it would support the accession bid as long as Helsinki removed sanctions on Turkish defence products and took action against terror groups. On June 28, Türkiye, Finland and Sweden signed a trilateral memorandum at the NATO summit in Madrid, paving the way for the Nordic countries to join the NATO alliance. Finland has reiterated that they will show full solidarity and cooperation with Türkiye in the fight against terror groups. TRT World sat down with Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen to talk about Russia-Ukraine conflict, Finland's NATO membership application and fighting against terrorism together.
One on One - Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen
December 9, 2022
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us