WORLD
2 MIN READ
Somalia government spokesperson suffers injuries in suicide attack
Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu appears to be the sole target in the attack, claimed by al Shabab group, near his residence in the capital Mogadishu.
Somalia government spokesperson suffers injuries in suicide attack
State-run Somalia said on its Twitter account the blast at a junction of a Mogadishu road was from a suicide bomber. / AP
January 16, 2022

Somalia’s government spokesperson has been wounded in a suicide bombing that the al Shabab group has claimed responsibility for.

Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu appeared to be the sole target in the attack near his residence by a busy intersection in the capital, Mogadishu. 

A statement from Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble’s office called his wounds non-life-threatening.

A Reuters photographer at the scene of the explosion reported seeing body parts lying on the ground outside Moalimuu's house, who has been rushed to hospital.

State-run Somalia said on its Twitter account the blast at a junction of a Mogadishu road was from a suicide bomber.

READ MORE:Tense calm prevails over Somalia's Mogadishu amid political standoff

Second attack

Moalimuu, a former BBC journalist, also survived an attack in August 2020 after being wounded in a siege that killed 15 people at a beachside hotel in the capital.

He was secretary-general of the Federation of Somali Journalists at the time.

It has been widely expected that such attacks would increase as tensions rise in Somalia over a national election that has been delayed for almost a year.

“Such attacks are purely politically motivated actions,” said Mohamed Abdulaziz Omar, a local civil society activist, adding that it also occurred in past elections in the Horn of Africa nation.

READ MORE: Somalia: Many dead in minibus explosion caused by landmine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us