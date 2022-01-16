Somalia’s government spokesperson has been wounded in a suicide bombing that the al Shabab group has claimed responsibility for.

Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu appeared to be the sole target in the attack near his residence by a busy intersection in the capital, Mogadishu.

A statement from Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble’s office called his wounds non-life-threatening.

A Reuters photographer at the scene of the explosion reported seeing body parts lying on the ground outside Moalimuu's house, who has been rushed to hospital.

State-run Somalia said on its Twitter account the blast at a junction of a Mogadishu road was from a suicide bomber.

Second attack

Moalimuu, a former BBC journalist, also survived an attack in August 2020 after being wounded in a siege that killed 15 people at a beachside hotel in the capital.

He was secretary-general of the Federation of Somali Journalists at the time.

It has been widely expected that such attacks would increase as tensions rise in Somalia over a national election that has been delayed for almost a year.

“Such attacks are purely politically motivated actions,” said Mohamed Abdulaziz Omar, a local civil society activist, adding that it also occurred in past elections in the Horn of Africa nation.

