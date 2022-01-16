WORLD
The rocket fire targeted the surrounding Green Village area where US forces are stationed in the oilfield, which is under the occupation of the YPG/PKK terror groups.
January 16, 2022

A rocket has hit the Al-Omar oilfield in the Deir ez-Zor province of eastern Syria where US forces are stationed.

Local sources told Anadolu News Agency on Saturday that rocket fire targeted the surrounding Green Village area where US forces are stationed in the oilfield, which is under the occupation of the YPG/PKK terror organisation. 

While it is not yet known where the attack was originated, sources reported that US forces fired artillery and rockets in the direction from where the rockets came.

The Green Village, known as the residential area within the oilfield, has weapons depots and houses where the US-led coalition forces reside.

Landed in barren areas

Ten rockets were fired Wednesday from the eastern Mayadin region, apparently targeting the Al-Omar oilfield.

But the rockets landed in barren areas surrounding the oilfield, causing no injuries or damage, according to sources who requested anonymity, adding that in retaliation, US artillery targeted Mayadin.

They claimed the missiles were launched in the morning from Mayadin, which is known to be home to Iranian-backed foreign terror groups.

Earlier, US-led coalition forces struck short-range missile posts in eastern Syria, saying that they posed a threat to a facility used by US soldiers.

The coalition said the targets were a threat to the Green Village area and were destroyed for legitimate self-defence.

SOURCE:AA
