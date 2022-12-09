December 9, 2022
What is the reaction to Griner prisoner swap that left retired Marine in Russia?
Brittney Griner has been released from jail in Russia, but President Joe Biden has faced criticism over the deal that freed the celebrity basketball player but left a former US Marine behind. Mark Meirowitz from the State University of New York Maritime College has more. #BrittneyGriner #ViktorBout #PrisonerSwap
