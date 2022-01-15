WORLD
3 MIN READ
Yemen's Houthis reject UN plea to release UAE-flagged vessel
The Iran-backed Houthis seized the ship on January 3, along with its 11-member crew, and then released a video which they said shows military equipment on board.
Yemen's Houthis reject UN plea to release UAE-flagged vessel
UN Security Council has demanded the "immediate release" of the Rwabee and its crew. / Reuters
January 15, 2022

Yemen's Houthi rebels have rejected a UN request to release an Emirati-flagged vessel they seized earlier this month, saying it carried weapons.

"The Rwabee vessel was not carrying... toys for children but weapons for extremists," Houthi official Hussein Al Azzi said on Saturday.

The Iran-backed Houthis seized the ship on January 3 off the Red Sea port of Hudaida, along with its 11-member crew, and then released a video which they said shows military equipment on board.

The United Arab Emirates has described the Rwabee as a "civilian cargo vessel".

It said the ship was leased by a Saudi company and that it had been in international waters carrying equipment to be used at a field hospital.

READ MORE: Yemen rebels capture UAE ship carrying 'military supplies'

'Act of piracy'

On Friday, the UN Security Council demanded the "immediate release" of the Rwabee and its crew.

It stressed "the importance of freedom of navigation in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea", a strategic route for international shipping.

It also called on "all parties to de-escalate the situation in Yemen," including by working with the UN's special envoy to return to the negotiating table.

But Azzi, quoted by the Houthis' Al Masirah television, accused the UN of siding with "murderers who violate international laws".

The Rwabee "belongs to a country participating in the aggression against our people and at war with Yemen, and entered (Yemeni) territorial waters unlawfully", he said.

The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition which has described the seizing of the Rwabee as an act of "piracy".

Yemen's civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen to support the internationally recognised government in March 2015.

The UN has estimated the war killed 377,000 people by the end of 2021, both directly and indirectly through hunger and disease.

READ MORE:Houthis target Saudi-led Yemen coalition camp in missile strike

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us