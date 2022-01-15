WORLD
2 MIN READ
Philippines to buy India anti-ship missile system for $375M
The deal was negotiated with the government of India in an effort to modernise the Philippine military.
Philippines to buy India anti-ship missile system for $375M
Despite friendlier ties between China and the Philippines, disputes over South China Sea create tensions. / Reuters Archive
January 15, 2022

The Philippines has finalised a deal to acquire a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India for nearly $375 million to strengthen its navy.

The country will receive three batteries, train operators and maintainers, and provide logistics support, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a Facebook post late on Friday.

The new anti-ship system will be delivered by Brahmos Aerospace Private Ltd under the deal negotiated with the government of India.

It was conceptualised in 2017, but faced delays in budget allocation and due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The system is aimed to deter foreign vessels from encroaching on the country's 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

READ MORE:Xi: China won't seek dominance over Southeast Asia

Dispute over the South China Sea

The Philippines is in the late stages of a five-year, $5.85 billion (300 billion pesos) project to modernise its military's outdated hardware.

The hardware includes decades old warships from World War Two and helicopters used by the United States in the Vietnam War.

In 2018, the Philippines bought Israeli-made Spike ER missiles, its first-ever ship-borne missile systems for maritime deterrence.

Despite friendlier ties between China and the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte, Beijing has remained adamant in claiming large portions of the South China Sea.

The sea is a conduit for goods in excess of $3.4 trillion every year.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have lodged competing claims.

A 2016 international arbitration ruling, however, said the Chinese claims had no legal basis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us