BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
US bill aims to end China's 'chokehold' on rare-earth supplies
The proposed law is directed at decreasing reliance on China and "protecting national security".
US bill aims to end China's 'chokehold' on rare-earth supplies
Eighty percent of the United States' rare-earth imports in 2019 were from China. / Reuters Archive
January 15, 2022

Two US senators have proposed a law aiming to end China's alleged "chokehold" on rare-earth metal supplies.

The law, proposed on Friday by Democrat Mark Kelly and Republican Tom Cotton, would aim to ensure the United States can guarantee its supplies of rare-earth minerals.

"The Chinese Communist Party has a chokehold on global rare-earth element supplies, which are used in everything from batteries to fighter jets," Cotton said in the statement.

"Ending America's dependence on the CCP for extraction and processing of these elements is critical to winning the strategic competition against China and protecting our national security," he said.

Eighty percent of the United States' rare-earth imports in 2019 were from China, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The bill aims to "protect America from the threat of rare-earth element supply disruptions, encourage domestic production of those elements, and reduce our reliance on China", the statement said.

READ MORE:US billionaire calls on US to learn from China on wealth distribution

'Unfair trade practices'

The law would require the departments of the Interior and Defense to create a "strategic reserve" of rare earth minerals by 2025.

That reserve would be tasked with responding to the needs of the army, the tech sector and other essential infrastructure "for one year in the event of a supply disruption".

It also aims to ensure greater transparency on the origins of the components, restricts the use of rare-earth minerals from China in "sophisticated" defense equipment, and urges the Commerce Department to investigate Beijing's "unfair trade practices" and impose higher customs duties accordingly.

"Our bipartisan bill will strengthen America's position as a global leader in technology by reducing our country's reliance on adversaries like China for rare earth elements," Kelly said in the statement.

With 44 million tons of reserves, China possesses some of the largest deposits of rare-earth metals, according to the USGS, and benefits from looser environmental regulations than many of its competitors.

Beijing has used these deposits to exert political pressure. In 2010, China halted rare-earth exports to Japan in retaliation over a territorial dispute.

READ MORE: Everything we know about China’s ‘artificial sun’

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us