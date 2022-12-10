Africa Matters: South Africa's Farmgate Fallout

South Africa's ruling ANC says it will block any attempt to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa for hiding up to four million dollars in stolen cash at his farm in Limpopo province two years ago. Columnist and political commentator Solly Moeng tells us why Ramaphosa is unlikely to be held accountable for what the media calls the 'farmgate scandal'. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme, bringing you under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you better understand Africa, and why it matters, through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story. #africamatters