WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK will modernise its communication capacity in Cyprus island
The facility will be built at a disused site at Dhekelia Garrison on island's eastern flank.
UK will modernise its communication capacity in Cyprus island
The UK retained the bases when Cyprus gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960. / Reuters
January 14, 2022

The UK will build a new communications facility on one of two bases it maintains on the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a British Defense Ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman on Friday explained that the purpose of the “small-scale infrastructure project” is to “modernise communications infrastructure and increase our resilience.”

The spokesman, speaking on customary condition of anonymity, gave no further details.

The bases incorporate a large airfield at Royal Air Force (RAF) Akrotiri and an important electronic intelligence gathering station at Ayios Nicolaos situated around 175 kilometers (109 miles) from Syria's Mediterranean coastline.

Britain has been keen in projecting its military strength in the region since it exited the European Union on February 1, 2020, with large naval deployments including its newest aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, from which cutting-edge F-35 jets operate.

British warplanes have also flown from RAF Akrotiri to assist in the fight against the Daesh terror group in Syria and Iraq.

The UK retained the bases when Cyprus gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960. 

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots in south and Turkish Cypriots in the north, despite a series of diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island led to Turkiye's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkiye, Greece and the UK.

READ MORE:Ex-UK foreign secretary proposes 'two-state solution' to Cyprus issue

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us