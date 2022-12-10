Putin: Russia considers nuclear weapons as tool for deterrence

Here on Playback, we bring you up to date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into events from around the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the threat of nuclear war is on the rise, and that the West is treating Russia like a second-class citizen that has no right to exist. On the same day, a UN human rights report concluded that Russian forces killed at least 441 civilians in the early days of the conflict in Ukraine. Also, Türkiye has welcomed the US’ decision to remove conditions for its purchase of F-16 fighter jets. US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Washington wants to make sure Türkiye has everything it needs in the face of security threats . And finally, the G7, the European Union and Australia have agreed to place a cap on the price of Russian oil. They've been squabbling for months over how best to stop financing Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. Now, the most they'll pay for oil is $60 a barrel. #playback #russia