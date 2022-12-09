December 9, 2022
How dangerous is the far right in Germany?
Germans this week were shocked by an alleged coup plan. A prince, a politician and a paratrooper have been arrested for a suspected plot to overthrow the state. But will these arrests slow down the growing far-right movements in Germany, or is this just the tip of the ice berg? Guests: Ulrich Brueckner Professor of European Studies at Stanford University in Berlin Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst Elisabeth Braw Senior Research Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute
