December 9, 2022
Israel demolished a Palestinian school in Masafer Yatta
Last month, the Israeli army demolished a single-storey school in Masafer Yatta village in the occupied West Bank. In response, Palestinians continued teaching children in a makeshift tent. That tent was confiscated by the Israelis on Tuesday. Undeterred, Palestinians refused to give in and have pitched another tent to continue the children's education.
