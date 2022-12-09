Across the Balkans: Albania’s PM Says He Doesn’t Want Any Ties With Russia

Edi Rama is one of the most recognizable and longest serving leaders in the Balkans who brandishes his own personal style. Having led Albania since 2013, he has been in the spotlight recently for being one of the loudest critics against Russia’s attack on Ukraine. He has also called for Western Balkan countries to access a speedier EU membership and openly challenged the UK to stop blaming Albanians for its failed policies on migration. As founder of the Open Balkan initiative, Rama has very strong ties with Türkiye. He joins Across The Balkans for an exclusive one-on-one interview. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp