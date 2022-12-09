Parents in Canada are suing Epic Games over Fortnite addiction

A group of parents in Canada are suing the makers of the popular online video game, Fortnite. The parents say their children have become so addicted to the game that they stopped sleeping, eating and showering. One of the children is said to have played the game for 7,700 hours in less than two years. Nick Ballou, psychology of video games researcher at London's Queen Mary University explains whether video-gaming is not a psychological order.