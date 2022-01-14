TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkiye launches first mini satellite with SpaceX rocket
Pocket satellite Grizu-263A, designed by a group of young Turkish scientists, is expected to operate in a low earth orbit of roughly 525 kilometres for about five years.
Turkiye launches first mini satellite with SpaceX rocket
Grizu-263 team has been known for its efforts on space and satellite technologies since 2016 when it was established. / AA
January 14, 2022

Turkiye's first mini satellite Grizu-263A designed by the Grizu-263 Space Team has been launched into space on a SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Thursday's launch took place in Cape Canaveral, Florida where the United States shares its Space Force Station.

The satellite emitted its first signals, its developer said.

"Our satellite is alive!!!"

"Pride. We designed, manufactured, tested and launched into space. Now our satellite, Grizu-263A, is on its duty safe and sound," space team captain Cagla Aytac Dursun said.

The satellite will operate for nearly five years in a low earth orbit. 

Established in 2016 by the students of the Engineering Faculty at Zonguldak Bulent Ecevit University in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak, Grizu-263 aims to work on space and satellite technologies and participate in international competitions.

The team was named after a firedamp explosion that killed 263 miners in the Kozlu district in 1992. The Turkish word for "firedamp" is "grizu".

READ MORE:Turkiye launches new comsat Turksat 5B

Erdogan congratulates launch

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the launch of the mini-satellite.

"I congratulate our young people, teachers and supporting institutions that showed the success of taking part in this project that was the first from Turkiye," Erdogan said on Twitter.

The team that developed the Grizu-263A mini-satellite had won first prize in Turkiye's largest technology and aviation festival Teknofest in 2019, Erdogan said.

The team has also received two second placed finishes in competitions sponsored by NASA.

READ MORE: Erdogan, Musk discuss electric vehicles, Turkiye’s space program

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us