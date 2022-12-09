December 9, 2022
Xi meets GCC and Arab League leaders in Riyadh
China's president Xi has attended two key meetings with Arab leaders on the final day of his visit to Saudi Arabia, in what's being billed as a milestone for diplomatic relations with the Middle East. Xi says China will expand oil and gas imports from the Gulf. He's hailing it as a new era - in stark contrast to the United States deteriorating relationship with Riyadh.
