One on One - EU Special Envoy for South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar
The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Karabakh region has lasted for decades. In the Second Karabakh War in 2020, Azerbaijan reclaimed much of the Armenian-occupied territories. There has been an official ceasefire since November 2020. After three decades of fighting, Azerbaijan and Armenia have recently shown willingness to initiate trust-building measures to reach a comprehensive peace deal thanks to international mediation coming from a few countries, mainly Türkiye. TRT World sat down with EU Special Envoy for South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar to talk about the conflict and the prospects of future resolutions and agreements in the region.
December 10, 2022
