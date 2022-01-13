WORLD
HRW: President Bolsonaro is a threat to democracy in Brazil
Rights of Indigenous people, women and those with disabilities, and freedom of expression are undermined by President Bolsonaro's government policies, Human Rights Watch says in latest report.
Police lethality reached a record in 2020 in Brazil, with the highest number of deaths resulting from police action, the HRW says. / Reuters
January 13, 2022

Human Rights Watch has warned that this year's general election in Brazil will be a test for the country's democracy due to threats by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has questioned the validity of its voting system.

"President Bolsonaro tried to weaken the pillars of democracy, attacking the judiciary and repeating baseless allegations of electoral fraud," Maria Laura Canineu, Human Rights Watch director in Brazil, said on Thursday.

In an annual report on rights abuses around the world, the Washington-based group urged Brazil's Supreme Court, Congress and other democratic institutions to remain vigilant and resist any attempt by Bolsonaro to undermine the October elections.

His government has promoted policies contrary to human rights in various areas, including Indigenous peoples' rights, women's rights, the rights of those with disabilities and freedom of expression, the report said.

Bolsonaro has promoted bills to deny the rights of many Indigenous peoples to their traditional lands and, in practice, legalised illegal mining in those territories.

Inadequate response to Amazon's deforestation, Covid-19

During his administration, deforestation in the Amazon has skyrocketed to the highest level since 2006, as shown by the government's own data, Human Rights Watch said.

Bolsonaro plans to seek re-election in October, though he has not formally declared his candidacy.

HRW said Bolsonaro has continued to spread false information about Covid-19 vaccinesby disregarding science-based measures to contain the virus and by promoting drugs with no proven efficacy.

Bolsonaro has also encouraged police violence and defended a bill that makes it harder to hold police officers accountable for abuses, it added.

