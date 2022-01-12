TÜRKİYE
The country will continue to work for the design, development and production of the indigenous system and technologies, defence committee says.
Turkiye to mass-produce training, light combat Hurjet
Hurjet is a proposed single-engine, tandem seat, supersonic advanced trainer and light attack aircraft, under development by Turkish Aerospace Industries. / AA
January 12, 2022

Turkiye has decided to move forward with the first-phase mass-production of the Hurjet light attack jet.

Apart from the Hurjet, which will be unveiled in 2023, the Defence Industry Executive Committee discussed on Wednesday adding more indigenous systems to the Turkish Armed Forces inventory and other security agencies, the Directorate of Communications said in a statement.

Without giving further details, the statement noted various projects concerning the country's air, land and naval forces, including rockets, ammunition and equipment were decided during the meeting.

The committee underlined the importance of indigenisation of every kind of technology the country imports, noting that efforts in that direction will be supported.

Despite obstacles, Turkiye will continue to work for the design, development and production of the indigenous system and technologies, the committee reiterated.

Hurjet project

The Hurjet aircraft is the fruit of an advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft project that was launched in 2017 by Turkish Aerospace Industries, and is expected to make its maiden flight during Turkiye's centennial in 2023.

Hurjet, designed with the goal of 5th-generation training aircraft, will be equipped with an advanced mission computer in its modern cockpit.

The aircraft will be supplied with superior radar and sensitive attack systems, and with air and ground communication capabilities, it will reduce threats and risks.

Hurjet will be 43-feet-long with a wingspan of 36 feet and will provide environmental security in offensive operations.

The main aim of the Hurjet project is to replace the Turkish Air Force's T-38 trainer aircraft fleet –– consisting of 70 aircraft –– and to meet the needs of potential international customers, as noted on the Turkish Aerospace Industries’ website.

In the project, Hurjet's maximum altitude is set at 45,000 feet, along with its 3,000-kilogramme payload and a maximum speed of Mach 1.2.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
