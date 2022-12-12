December 12, 2022
WORLD
Teens killed in Peru protests amid growing political unrest
Two teenagers have been killed in another day of violent protests across Peru. Thousands of people have been demonstrating against the arrest of former president Pedro Castillo. The street marches have been particularly prominent in southern, rural areas, where the left-wing former leader still garners widespread support. Melinda Nucifora has more.
