WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hong Kong to pass law outlawing more 'national security' crimes
Hong Kong's government has announced that it will create new local legislation that will outlaw a new set of crimes.
Hong Kong to pass law outlawing more 'national security' crimes
The law will add to an already sweeping national security law imposed directly on Hong Kong by Beijing. / AFP
January 12, 2022

Hong Kong will outlaw a host of new national security crimes, the city's leader said, as she presided over the first session of a new "patriots only" legislature scrubbed of political opposition.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam confirmed on Wednesday that her government will create new "local legislation" that meets Article 23 of Hong Kong's mini-constitution, which calls for the city to pass its own national security laws.

Lam did not outline what the new crimes would be.

But the specific crimes Article 23 lists are treason, secession, sedition, subversion and theft of state secrets.

It also includes prohibiting any foreign political organisations from conducting political activities in Hong Kong or local political organisations establishing ties with overseas political bodies.

The law will add to an already sweeping national security law imposed directly on Hong Kong by Beijing that has transformed the international finance hub and empowered authorities to carry out a widespread crackdown on dissent.

The current national security law outlaws four crimes: secession, subversion, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces.

READ MORE:Anti-Beijing activist convicted for inciting illegal assembly in Hong Kong

READ MORE: Hong Kong's pro-Beijing lawmakers sworn in

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us