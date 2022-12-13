Is Washington pressuring Europe over China?

The United States’ new national security strategy makes it clear that, despite events in Ukraine, America regards China as its main “immediate and ongoing threat". Part of Washington’s plan is to persuade European allies to adopt the same hardline against Beijing. However, not all members of Nato and the EU are quite as ready to put themselves in opposition to China - partly, because it could cost them some serious money. Guests: Guido Cozzi professor of Macroeconomics at the University of St. Gallen Amelia Hadfield Head of Department of Politics at University of Surrey Jamie Shea Former Dept Asst Secretary General at NATO