December 12, 2022
Can peace be achieved with Sudan's new deal?
Protests continue in Sudan, despite a transitional deal being signed. The broad framework agreement has been described as Sudanese-owned and Sudanese-led, but does it have enough of the country's support? Guests: Amjed Farid Former Chief of Staff to Former Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok Cameron Hudson Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council's Africa Center Hafiz Mohammed Director at Justice Africa Sudan
