December 12, 2022
Heavy fighting rages in eastern, southern Ukraine
Russian forces have continued to pound targets in eastern and southern Ukraine with missiles, drones and artillery. Millions across the country are still without power in sub-zero temperatures after further strikes on key infrastructure. Yevgeniya Gaber, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council unpacks the status of the conflict in Ukraine. #Ukraine #missiles #Russia
