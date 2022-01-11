WORLD
Cavusoglu: Turkiye ready to mobilise all resources to help Kazakhstan
Turkiye's Foreign Minister Cavusoglu welcomes the return to stability in Kazakhstan as well as the appointment of Alikhan Smailov as the new premier of Kazakhstan.
Increase in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Kazakhstan triggered protests last week. / AFP
January 11, 2022

Turkiye has said it will stand with Kazakstan and its people.

The commitment was made by Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu while addressing a virtually held extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Tuesday.

The meeting was convened just as the unrest in Kazakhstan gradually began to subside.

Cavusoglu reaffirmed Ankara's readiness "to mobilise all resources" to help the Central Asian country. He welcomed the return to stability as well as the appointment of Alikhan Smailov as the new premier of Kazakhstan.

Cavusoglu noted that a peaceful and stable Kazakhstan is vital for regional peace.

"Kazakh people also have the common sense to display a spirit of unity and solidarity in order to find solutions to current problems," he added.

Turkiye's top diplomat stressed the necessity of cooperation within the OTS member states in the areas of security and intelligence in a more regular and institutionalised way.

Cavusoglu further said that the region is "the centre of geopolitical interest."

He added, "We are the actors of cooperation and prosperity, not of geopolitical competition, because prosperity, stability and peace glorify states and nations."

'Common responsibility'

For his part, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, "It is our common responsibility to stand by our Kazakh brothers in these difficult times."

"Azerbaijan stands for the earliest normalisation of situation in Kazakhstan and restoration of the rule of law," Bayramov added.

He stressed that illegal use of force and violence that undermines public order and threatens fundamental human rights and civil liberties cannot be justified and should, therefore, be strongly condemned and rejected.

After liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in Kazakhstan doubled on January 2, triggering protests, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the country

He later asked the Russian-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), for help, which sent troops to quell the unrest.

The troops are expected to withdraw over the next 10 days. 

