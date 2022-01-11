WORLD
Poet Maya Angelou: First Black woman on US coin
The US Mint said in a statement it "has begun shipping the first coins" as part of the American Women Quarters Program, which honours trailblazing women.
January 11, 2022

Poet and activist Maya Angelou has become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter in a new version of the coin unveiled by the US Mint.

The US Mint "has begun shipping the first coins" with Angelou's likeness on the American quarter, a 25-cent piece, according to a press release from the agency.

"It is my honour to present our nation's first circulating coins dedicated to celebrating American women and their contributions to American history," said Mint Deputy Director Ventris Gibson.

"Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program. Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift."

Angelou, author of "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings", will also be the first figure commemorated through the American Women Quarters Program, which was signed into law in January 2021.

The programme directs the US Mint to issue quarters each year between 2022 and 2025 featuring five different female trailblazers who have contributed to the country.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she was "proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America's most remarkable women."

"Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country, what we value, and how we've progressed as a society," she said in a statement.

The quarter has for the last 90 years shown the nation's first president, George Washington, on one side and an eagle on the other.

READ MORE:Amanda Gorman Award honours high school poets

The new quarters – which have been minted in Philadelphia and Denver – show Washington on one side and Angelou on the other.

The other figures set to appear on the coin in 2022 are: Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, Nina Otero-Warren, a New Mexico suffrage leader and Anna May Wong, a Chinese American film star.

Essayist and poet

Angelou, who was born in Missouri in 1928, was an essayist and poet who worked with Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X during the Civil Rights Movement.

Angelou, who delivered the poem at former President Bill Clinton's first inauguration, died in 2014.

Treasury Secretary Yellen has also signalled support for recognizing former slave and abolitionist Harriet Tubman on US currency.

Former president Barack Obama launched a project to put Tubman's face on the $20 bill but it stalled under the administration of Donald Trump.

Putting Tubman, a Black woman who escaped slavery and became a leader of the pre-Civil War abolitionist movement, on the bill would be an "honour" but designing banknotes takes time, Yellen said in September.

