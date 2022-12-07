December 7, 2022
German police arrest 25 people over alleged far-right plot
25 people including former military officers, have been arrested in nationwide raids in Germany. They're suspected of organising a plot to attack parliament and overthrow the government. Francesco Rizzuto from Liverpool Hope University explains how close this far-right cell was in succeeding to overthrow the German government. #FarRightPlot #Germany #Coup
