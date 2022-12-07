December 7, 2022
What does the conviction of the Oath Keepers leaders mean for the US?
Right-wing militia group leaders have been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the US, a development described as a game changer for the government. But will it prove a blow to right-wing movements nationwide? Or will Elmer Stuart Rhodes and the Oath Keepers grow stronger from persecution? Guests: Tasha Adams Estranged Wife of Stewart Rhodes Javed Ali Associate Professor of Practice at the University of Michigan Glenn Kirschner Former Federal Prosecutor
