WORLD
6 MIN READ
Israeli court to rule on 2014 killing of four children on Gaza beach
Nearly eight years since four boys were killed by Israeli missiles on a beach in Gaza, the Supreme Court is set to decide whether it will open a criminal investigation.
Israeli court to rule on 2014 killing of four children on Gaza beach
In this file photo taken on July 16, 2014, Sayed Bakr, one of the wounded boys from the Bakr family, is rushed into al-Shifa hospital, in Gaza City. / AFP
January 10, 2022

The Israeli Supreme court is set to decide on whether it will open a criminal investigation into the case of four children killed while playing on a beach in Gaza during the 2014 Israeli offensive dubbed Operation Protective Edge.

On Monday, Israel’s highest court heard a petition filed by three human rights organisations on behalf of the Bakr family to open a criminal probe, following the closure in 2015 of a military investigation and the subsequent rejection of an appeal. 

The Gaza-based Al Mezan Center for Human Rights and Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR), alongside Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel argued the Attorney General who rejected the appeal had failed to take into account the flaws in the military investigation, and evidence showing Israeli forces opened fire at the children without identification.

The court is set to rule on the case at a later, unspecified date.

As the court requested to review classified information that was not presented to the family and the appealing party, part of the hearing took place behind closed doors with only state representatives present.

“The court requested to see what type of intelligence material [the state is] holding in order to assess the zone was a zone controlled by militants,” Ari Remez told TRT World.

“The claim of the petitioners was that it’s irrelevant what the military assessment of the target or the perimeter was, because they didn’t shoot a perimeter. They shot directly at the children,” he added.

The case

During the 51-day offensive on Gaza in 2014, Israeli forces fired missiles that killed four brothers and cousins from the extended Bakr family. Ahed, Zakaria, Mohammed and Ismail Bakr were aged 9 to 11 years and had been playing football on a fishing beach in Gaza city. The incident was witnessed by several international journalists staying at nearby hotels, generating widespread international attention and condemnation. A UN Independent Commission of Inquiry, with which Israel failed to cooperate, found in 2015 that Israel’s conduct in the case was a flagrant violation of international law. 

In September 2014, the Military Advocate General ordered the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID) to launch an investigation based on a reasonable suspicion that the attack violated the Israeli army’s own rules. But in mid-2015, Israel closed its investigation claiming the area was a “Hamas compound.” 

Israel’s Attorney General endorsed the results of the investigation and rejected the appeal in 2019.

Lack of accountability 

2,251 Palestinians were killed in Gaza in 2014, including 299 women and 551 children. To date, no criminal charges were filed for the killing of innocent civilians in Operation Protective Edge. More than 250 people including 66 children were killed in Gaza in the latest offensive in May 2020. Human rights groups say the Israeli army operates in a climate of “impunity” that facilitates the continued targeting of civilians.

They point out that it was the Military Attorney General that authorised the list of targets in Gaza in 2014, the same that later made the decision to close the investigation.

“The Military Attorney General cannot play the role of respondent and judge,” said the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) in a statement. “The Israeli judiciary is providing legal cover for the systemic, orchestrated commission of crimes by the Israeli occupation army against Palestinian civilians, of which the case of the Bakr children is the most flagrant example.”

The most appropriate way to ensure accountability, PCHR points out, would be taking the case to the International Criminal Court. But “domestic remedies” need to be exhausted before claimants can take a complaint to the ICC.

The International Criminal Court ruled in February last year that its jurisdiction extends to the territories occupied by Israel in 1967, paving the way for possible investigations into war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank. Hamas could also come under scrutiny for indiscriminate rocket fire into Israel. 

According to the principle of proportionality under international law, the killing of civilians during an armed conflict does not automatically warrant war crime charges. 

“This is the last stage of receiving remedy from the Israeli legal system,” Remez explained, adding that it is difficult to tell how long this part of the process will take. “They could send it back for reconsideration by the Attorney General, ask for clarifications, and they can also dismiss the case altogether.”

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us