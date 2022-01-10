WORLD
3 MIN READ
Yemeni forces claim control over Shabwa province from Houthis
The push for energy-rich Shabwa came amid heavy air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthi rebels elsewhere in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.
Yemeni forces claim control over Shabwa province from Houthis
Fighting has intensified since the start of the year where Houthi inroads in September had cut off access to the Saudi-backed government's last northern stronghold in Marib. / AFP
January 10, 2022

Yemeni forces have said they are in full control of energy-rich Shabwa province after 10 days of fighting with Houthi rebels.

Yemen's Giants Brigade, a group backed by the United Arab Emirates and also part of a Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis, made the announcement on Monday.

Fighting has intensified since the start of the year, after the coalition sent reinforcements to Shabwa, where Houthi inroads in September had cut off access to the Saudi-backed government's last northern stronghold in Marib.

Marib, in central Yemen, has been the focus of the war for over a year, with the battle for control stymieing United Nations-led peace efforts. 

The government holds the province's main city and nearby oil and gas infrastructure.

Marib city is home to 3 million people, including nearly 1 million who fled other parts of Yemen after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene months later.

READ MORE:Saudi-led coalition pushes against Houthi gains in Yemen

Intense air strikes 

The push in Shabwa came amid heavy air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthis elsewhere in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

The rebels have also stepped up their cross-border attacks, using ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones to target Saudi Arabia. Yemen's civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis took Sanaa and much of the northern part of the country, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.The Saudi-led coalition, backed at the time by the US, entered the war months later to try restoring the government to power.The conflict has since become a regional proxy war that has killed tens of thousands of civilians and fighters.The war also created the world's worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical care shortages and pushing the country to the brink of famine. READ MORE: Saudi air strike kills dozen Yemeni troops 'by mistake'READ MORE: Military leader killed in Yemen's Marib

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us