Hundreds left homeless as floods sweep eastern South Africa
Hundreds of homes had been washed away in the iron-roof informal settlements just outside the country's East London city, especially the Mdantsane township, reports local media.
At least 10 people have been killed in flooding around South Africa's coastal city of East London, as rivers burst their banks and roads became submerged.
January 10, 2022

Floods around South Africa's eastern coastal city of East London have killed at least 10 people and left hundreds homeless since the weekend.

Footage on state broadcaster SABC on Monday showed cars trying to drive through torrents of water that had submerged highways, as rivers burst their banks and roads were inundated.

Several media outlets reported that hundreds of homes had been washed away in the iron-roof informal settlements just outside the city, especially the Mdantsane township.

Scientists suspect that climate change is the cause of worsening floods and droughts along the country's eastern coastline, where the city of roughly half a million lies.

In 2019, the Department of Environment drew up a plan for South Africa to adapt to climate change, which includes strengthening its preparedness to respond more quickly to weather disasters and help victims recover.

