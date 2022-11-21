Turkish defence ministry says 89 terror targets destroyed so far

The Turkish air force has launched air strikes against PKK/YPG terror hideouts in northern Syria and Iraq. In the past few hours, Turkish artillery units have been shelling the group's positions in northern Syria. Talha Kose from Ibn Haldun University explains the international community has remained silent on Ankara’s fight against terror groups. #Türkiye #PKKterrorgroup #Syria