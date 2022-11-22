One on One - Former US Special Envoy to Iraq and Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad

After a year of political crisis and nationwide protests, Iraq's new government has a tough task ahead. Prime Minister Mohamed al Sudani faces a number of problems, including corruption, Iranian influence and Iraqi militias operating outside of government control. TRT World spoke to former US Special Envoy to Iraq and Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad about Iraq's challenges, as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict. #us #iraq #politics