Turkish airstrikes target terror groups days after Istanbul bomb blast

In the early hours of Sunday, the Turkish Air Force launched air strikes against PKK/YPG hideouts in northern Syria and Iraq. In the past few hours, Turkish artillery units have been shelling the terror group's positions in northern Syria. Suay Nilhan Acikalin from Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University weighs in on this anti-terror operation by the Turkish military against terror groups. #PKKterrorists #Syria #IstanbulBombing