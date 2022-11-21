November 21, 2022
At least 162 people have been killed and thousands more injured and displaced following a earthquake that hit Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday. Rescuers are working through the night to try to save others thought to still be trapped under collapsed buildings. The area where the quake struck is densely populated and prone to landslides. Summeye Ceylan has more.
