WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU condemns widespread violence in Kazakhstan
European bloc also offered assistance to the central Asian country as Russian troops position in Kazakhstan to assist government in calming protests.
EU condemns widespread violence in Kazakhstan
Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Kazakhstan's main city on Friday after days of violence. / AFP
January 9, 2022

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemn the violence in Kazakhstan and offer help in finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Borrell expressed concerns about the situation in Kazakhstan in a statement released on behalf of the European Union.

“We deeply regret the loss of life and strongly condemn the widespread acts of violence,” he said, stressing that further escalation, incitement to violence and exploitation of the unrest should be avoided.

Borrell said the bloc was ready to assist and called Kazakhstan an “important partner to the European Union.”

He urged Kazakh authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and underlined that “outside military support should respect the sovereignty and independence of Kazakhstan.”

Protests against the increased prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have grown into massive riots across Kazakhstan in the past week.

The Kazakhstan Interior Ministry said 18 security officers and 26 protesters were killed during the ongoing violence and 4,266 people have been detained, including nationals of neighboring countries.

READ MORE:A who’s who of the unrest in Kazakhstan

Ex-national security chief detained

Kazakhstan authorities have detained Karim Massimov, the former head of the national security committee, and some other officials on suspicion of treason.

The National Security Committee, or KNB, on Saturday in a statement said that its former chief, Masimov, had been detained on Thursday after it launched an investigation into charges of high treason.

Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Kazakhstan's main city on Friday after days of violence, and the president said he had ordered his troops to shoot to kill to put down a countrywide uprising. 

Massimov is widely viewed as a close ally of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev.

READ MORE:Explained: What's behind the violent unrest in oil-rich Kazakhstan?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us