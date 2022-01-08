TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Terror attack kills three Turkish soldiers near Syrian border
Turkish forces kill at least 12 YPG/PKK members during an anti-terror operation in south east Turkiye following the fatal blast of an improvised explosive device that left Turkish soldiers dead.
Terror attack kills three Turkish soldiers near Syrian border
Security officials have paid a visit to a Turkish soldier's family to offer condolences after he was killed in a terror attack. / AA
January 8, 2022

A terrorist attack against the Turkish army left three soldiers dead, Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The bomb was planted by YPG/PKK terrorists and exploded on Saturday in the country’s southeastern city Sanliurfa, bordering with Syria.

The ministry said in a statement that the soldiers were "martyred in the southeastern Sanliurfa province's border district of Akcakale due to a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED)."

Following the attack Turkish army targeted terrorist positions.

Dozen of terrorists killed

At least 12 PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralised by Turkish forces, the ministry said on Twitter.

Operations in the region against terror elements are ongoing, it added.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralised" in statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us