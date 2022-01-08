A terrorist attack against the Turkish army left three soldiers dead, Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The bomb was planted by YPG/PKK terrorists and exploded on Saturday in the country’s southeastern city Sanliurfa, bordering with Syria.

The ministry said in a statement that the soldiers were "martyred in the southeastern Sanliurfa province's border district of Akcakale due to a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED)."

Following the attack Turkish army targeted terrorist positions.

Dozen of terrorists killed

At least 12 PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralised by Turkish forces, the ministry said on Twitter.

Operations in the region against terror elements are ongoing, it added.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralised" in statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.