Who is Ron DeSantis?

Ron DeSantis is a relative newcomer to politics. The 44 year old has spent four years as governor of Florida, and another four in congress. But his recent re-election, by a near 20 point margin, has sparked rumours he's already thinking about a run for the White House. So who is Ron DeSantis, the man who many are tipping to be the republican presidential candidate in 2024?