The UK's manufactured Immigration crisis?

Suella Braverman was already under pressure to resign over reports of dire conditions at a Kent detention centre when she made her comments about an ‘invasion’. Her critics say she’s not telling the truth and that the number of asylum seekers coming to Britain is not only manageable, but is also lower than almost any other EU country. So does the UK really have a migrant crisis? GUESTS: Daniela Nadj Senior Lecturer at St Mary’s University Peter William Walsh Senior Researcher at The Migration Observatory Rakib Ehsan Social Policy Analyst and Writer Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.