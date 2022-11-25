WORLD
1 MIN READ
How does Russia’s Kherson retreat change the Ukraine conflict?
After Russian troops withdrew from the city of Kherson, the only regional capital it had taken during its conflict with Ukraine, there was a feeling of euphoria in the city. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky even visited the area and declared this was the beginning of the end of the conflict. But realistically speaking, has anything on the ground actually changed?
How does Russia’s Kherson retreat change the Ukraine conflict?
November 25, 2022
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us