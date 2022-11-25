November 25, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How does Russia’s Kherson retreat change the Ukraine conflict?
After Russian troops withdrew from the city of Kherson, the only regional capital it had taken during its conflict with Ukraine, there was a feeling of euphoria in the city. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky even visited the area and declared this was the beginning of the end of the conflict. But realistically speaking, has anything on the ground actually changed?
How does Russia’s Kherson retreat change the Ukraine conflict?
Explore